 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Cody — Gloria A., 87, of Longview, died Jan. 7 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Diiro — Roland H., 87, of Longview, died Jan. 6 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Leider — Bobbi K., 57, of Kelso, died Jan. 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Poulin — Armand F., Jr., 72, of Longview, died Jan. 1 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News