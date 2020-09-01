 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cram - Irene Linda, 71, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 29, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Grissom - Linda Jane, 76, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 30, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Jennings - Gretchen D., 60, of Kelso, Wash., passed away August 27, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Morse - Teresa, 62, of Deer Island, Ore., passed away August 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Rippili - E. Janyce, 79, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 29, 2020 at an Adult Assisted Facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News