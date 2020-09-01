× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cram - Irene Linda, 71, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 29, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Grissom - Linda Jane, 76, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 30, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Jennings - Gretchen D., 60, of Kelso, Wash., passed away August 27, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Morse - Teresa, 62, of Deer Island, Ore., passed away August 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Rippili - E. Janyce, 79, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 29, 2020 at an Adult Assisted Facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.