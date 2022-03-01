 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

King — Carl Eldon, 70, of Longview, died Feb. 22 at the Americana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Wilde — Terry Neal, 75, of Longview, died Feb. 24 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

