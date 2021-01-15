Boord - Sandra Lee, 74, of Longview, Wash., died January 13, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Dowland - Norma Jean, 67, of Clatskanie, Ore., died January 12, 2021 at an adult care facility in Vancouver, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

George - Larry W., 79, of Rainier, Ore., died January 14, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Havird - Douglas, 72, of Longview, Wash., died January 14, 2021 at his home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Hughes - Dennis Michael, 70, of Longview, Wash., passed away January 12, 2021 at home. Columbia Funeral Services.

McCuistion - Elmer L., 87, of Ridgefield, Wash., died on January 13, 2021 at Vancouver Hospice. Woodland Funeral Home.