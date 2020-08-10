× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Holmes - Michele K., 61, of Kelso, Wash., died August 8, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Hudson - Marilynn, 96, of Longview Wash., died August 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

Hunt - Brenda Sue, 64, of Silver Lake, Wash., died August 3, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Krieger - Vance Leon, 62, of Kalama, Wash., died August 7, 2020 at his home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Lockwood - Constance Diana, 89, of Kelso, Wash., died August 6, 2020 at her home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Malone - Steven Dale, 68, of Kelso, Wash., died August 9, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Marlowe II - Joseph F., 56, of Kelso, Wash., died August 2, 2020 in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens