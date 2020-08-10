You have permission to edit this article.
Holmes - Michele K., 61, of Kelso, Wash., died August 8, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Hudson - Marilynn, 96, of Longview Wash., died August 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

Hunt - Brenda Sue, 64, of Silver Lake, Wash., died August 3, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Krieger - Vance Leon, 62, of Kalama, Wash., died August 7, 2020 at his home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Lockwood - Constance Diana, 89, of Kelso, Wash., died August 6, 2020 at her home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Malone - Steven Dale, 68, of Kelso, Wash., died August 9, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Marlowe II - Joseph F., 56, of Kelso, Wash., died August 2, 2020 in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Micheli - Garry F., 67, of Longview, Wash., died August 6, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Robbins - Mary Ellen, 88, of Longview, Wash., died August 9, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial

Rush - Ramsey E., 42, of Kelso, Wash., died August 6, 2020 in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens

Williams - Margaret Anna, 91, of Silver Lake, Wash., died August 06, 2020 at her home. Hubbard Funeral Home

