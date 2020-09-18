 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Griffith - Marian Lois, 93, of Kelso, Wash., passed away September 16, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Johnson - John William "Bill" Richard, 68, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 16, 2020 at Emanuel Legacy in Portland, Ore. Steele Chapel.

Webster - Anita F., 83, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away September 17, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News