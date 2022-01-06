 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Clark — Crystal Ann, 52, of Longview, died Jan. 5 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Francisco — Hugh Romar, 98, of Castle Rock, died Jan. 4 in Longview. Hubbard Funeral home.

Schreiner — Robert, 96, of Longview, died Jan. 5 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

