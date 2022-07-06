 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Hockett — Harry, 70, of Castle Rock, died June 29 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Mattson — Edward Olaf, 87, of Longview, died June 30 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Nichols — Mark L., 66, of Longview, died June 5. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Osterberg — John W., 67, of Kelso, died July 5. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Van de Voorde — Mark J., 67, of Ariel, died July 3. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

