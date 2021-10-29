 Skip to main content
Braden — Ronald Charles, 61, of Longview, died Oct. 24 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Cochran — Elizabeth J., 84 of Castle Rock, died Oct. 27 at home. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Miller — Synthia Ann, 61, of Kelso, died Oct. 9 at home. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Smith — Makenna Yvonne, 19, of Longview, died Oct. 26 in Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

