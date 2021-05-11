 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Clark - Roger Dale, 69, of Longview died on May 7, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Krausch - Wallace John, 88, of Chehalis, formerly Kelso, died May 7, 2021 at home. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Johnson-Metzger - Mary, 85, of Longview died on May 8, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

Scotberg - Mildred Ann, 90, of Longview died on May 7, 2021 at Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel.

Sharkey - Dayarle J., 78, of Longview died May 7, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of the arrangements.

Valentine - Phyllis, 77, of Salkum, Wash., died May 7, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

