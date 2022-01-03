 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Balch — Kristine, 59, of Woodland, died Dec. 28 in Vancouver. Woodland Funeral Home.

Geier —  Frances Helen, 89, of Longview, died Dec. 22 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Hadaller —  John Edward, 67, of Longview, died Dec 23 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Harris —  Hayward, 82, of Castle Rock, died Dec. 28. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Kann —  Stephen M. "Steve," 78, of Longview, died Dec. 28 at Bonaventure of Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Miller —  Michael Wesley, 59, of Longview, died Dec. 26 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Otts — Robbe L., 55, of Longview, died Dec. 31 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

