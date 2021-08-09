 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brusco — Edward Arthur, 97, of Kelso, died at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Griffin — Gene Loraine, 94, of Longview, died Aug. 6 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted, Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Mills — Donald Roy, 78, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 3,  at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to start getting kids ready to go back to school

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News