Death Notices
Death Notices

Bradbury - William Jackson, 73, of Kelso, died on January 1, 2021 at his home in Kelso. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Burnham - Mary June, 89, of Rainier, Ore., passed away January 9, 2021 in Rainier. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Miller - Richard Albert, 89, of Castle Rock, passed away on January 4, 2021 at Longview Hospice. Hubbard Funeral Home.

