Barnes - Charles Olin Jr., 73 of Longview, died June 28, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Brunette - Leo Louis, 81, of La Center WA, died June 28, 2020 in LaCenter. Woodland Funeral Home.

Fowler - Leslie Karen, 60, of Toutle, died June 27, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

O'Malley - John R., 84, of Warrenton OR, died June 24, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

