Death Notices

Graham — Nancy, 60, of Woodland, died Feb. 25. All County Cremations and Burial Services.

Ruhland — Louis H., 94, of Kelso, died Feb. 28 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Welch — Monna L., 77, of Longview, died Feb. 26. All County Cremations and Burial Services.

