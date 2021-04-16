Calstoy — Gordon, 83, of Kalama, died April 16, at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Nooner — Eddie, 62, of Kelso, died April 6, in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Stennick — John, 82, of Rainier, died April 14 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.