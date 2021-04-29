 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Leach - Neva Jane, 91, of Longview, passed away April 26, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

Wills - Gloria Jean, 64, of Longview, passed away April 27, 2021 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Columbia Funeral Service.

