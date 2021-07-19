Allen — Roger W., 79, of Longview, died July 15 at his home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park and Crematory.
Baker — Benetta May, 94, of Silver Lake, died July 15. Hubbard Funeral Home.
Dominguez — Miguel Angel, 16, of Kelso died July 13 at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Falk — Barbara Lee, 91, of Kelso, died July 18 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.
Griebel — Paula, 76, of Kelso died July 16 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Penix — Hilda Otwell, 79, of Kelso, died July 16 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park and Crematory.
Perry — Frank William III, 57, of Longview, died July 2 in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Stuart — Diana Mae, 64, of Longview, died July 13 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.
Withers — Marjorie Ann, 86, of Castle Rock, died July 16 in Castle Rock. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.
