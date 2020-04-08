× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEATHS

Alore - Robert L., 59 of Longview died April 6, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

Andersen - Robert William, 70, of Kelso, died April 7, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service

Currie - Colin W., 85 of Rainier died April 3, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

Flores - Pedro Ruiz, 70 of Kelso died Friday April 3, 2020 at St. John Medical. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Gonzales - Drea M., 60 of Longview died April 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

Good - Harvey A., 85 of Kelso died April 2, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial gardens and Crematory

Merchant - Doyle Wayne, 73, of Kelso, died March 12 at home. Columbia Funeral Service