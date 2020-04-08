DEATHS
Alore - Robert L., 59 of Longview died April 6, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory
Andersen - Robert William, 70, of Kelso, died April 7, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service
Currie - Colin W., 85 of Rainier died April 3, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory
Flores - Pedro Ruiz, 70 of Kelso died Friday April 3, 2020 at St. John Medical. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory
Gonzales - Drea M., 60 of Longview died April 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory
Good - Harvey A., 85 of Kelso died April 2, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial gardens and Crematory
Merchant - Doyle Wayne, 73, of Kelso, died March 12 at home. Columbia Funeral Service
Ogden - Marguerite Jean, 97 Kelso died Friday April 3, 2020 at an adult family home in Kelso, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory
Powell - Donald R., 89 of Castle Rock died April 4, 2020 at the Villager in Castle Rock. Hubbard Funeral Home
Saul - James David, 76 of Cathlamet, WA died April 6, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory
Stump - Norma Darlene 82 of Longview died today April 7, 2020 at an adult care facility in Longview, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory
Wools - Jeramiah Donovan, 30 of Longview died April 4, 2020 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.