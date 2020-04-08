Death Notices
Death Notices

DEATHS

Alore - Robert L., 59 of Longview died April 6, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

Andersen - Robert William, 70, of Kelso, died April 7, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service

Currie - Colin W., 85 of Rainier died April 3, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

Flores - Pedro Ruiz, 70 of Kelso died Friday April 3, 2020 at St. John Medical. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Gonzales - Drea M., 60 of Longview died April 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

Good - Harvey A., 85 of Kelso died April 2, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial gardens and Crematory

Merchant - Doyle Wayne, 73, of Kelso, died March 12 at home. Columbia Funeral Service

Ogden - Marguerite Jean, 97 Kelso died Friday April 3, 2020 at an adult family home in Kelso, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Powell - Donald R., 89 of Castle Rock died April 4, 2020 at the Villager in Castle Rock. Hubbard Funeral Home

Saul - James David, 76 of Cathlamet, WA died April 6, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Stump - Norma Darlene 82 of Longview died today April 7, 2020 at an adult care facility in Longview, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Wools - Jeramiah Donovan, 30 of Longview died April 4, 2020 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel

