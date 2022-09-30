 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Page — Earl Lee, 90, of Kelso, died Sept. 26 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Perkins — Jeanne Irene, 90, of Longview, died Sept. 28. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News