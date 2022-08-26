 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Holmes — Kathryn Lynn, 56, of Kalama, died Aug. 24 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Thomas — Linda Joyce, 80, of Longview, died Aug. 22 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

