Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Strand - Kristin Tamar, 57, of Longview, died June 3, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tweet - Elwyn, 68, of Clatskanie OR, died May 30, 2020 in Clatskanie, OR. Groulx Family Mortuary

Weil - Gordon, 81, of Kelso, died June 4,2020 at Home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News