Death Notices

Amerine — Robert E., 72, of Woodland, died April 12. All County Cremation and Burial Service.

Baird — Norman Lee, 77 of Toledo, died April 18 at the Hospice Care Center, Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Norton — Edward J., 53, of Woodland, died April 13. All County Cremation and Burial Service.

Olson — Hans S., 69, of Longview, died April 13. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

