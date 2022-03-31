 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Andrews — Jacob Wayne, 33, of Longview, died March 30 at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center, Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

LeMonds — Violet, 95, of Longview, died March 29 in Longview. Hubbard Funeral Home

Reynolds — Dustin R., 27, of Kelso, died March 24 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

