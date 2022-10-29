 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices:

Arendt- Sharis A., 56, of Kalama, WA passed away on October 22, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Woodward- Carl Bernard, 87, of Kelso, WA passed away on October 27, 2022 at his home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

