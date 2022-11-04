 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Fullen — E. James, 72, of Woodland, died Oct. 27. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Garding — Dona R., 90, of Longview, died Oct. 31 at an adult family home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Potter — Eva Lee, 90, of Longview, died Oct. 30 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.

Johnston — Susan, 57, of Castle Rock, died Oct. 31. Hubbard Funeral Home.

