Death Notices

Goodrich — Dale D., 40, of Castle Rock, died April 14. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Kaps — Vernon L., 72, of Kalama, died April 2 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Mowery — Maxine Lorrine, 71, of Longview, died April 15 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Weyrauch — Rudolf J., 91, of Castle Rock, died April 9 at home. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock..

