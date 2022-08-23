 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Godwin — William Harvey, 88, of Kelso, died Aug. 19. Hubbard Funeral Home, Castle Rock.

Rainwater — Harry Bailey, 93, of Longview, died Aug. 17 at Beacon Hill Rehabilitation. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Strueby — Dale, 93, of Longview, died Aug. 19 at a Vancouver hospital. Dowling Funeral Home, Cathlamet.

