Death Notices

Clark — Marla Marie, 75, of Longview, died Dec. 12 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Long — Keith Douglas, 60, of Kalama, died Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Shockly — Ruby A., 94, of Silver Lake, died Dec. 12 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

