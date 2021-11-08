 Skip to main content
Allen — Gary Michael, 62 of Rainier, died Nov. 4 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Badgett — Raymond M., 86, of Longview, died Nov. 4 at Canterbury Gardens. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Burch — Jerry L., 78, of Kelso, died Nov. 4, at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Ele — Robert, 58, of Longview, died Nov. 4 in Vancouver. Groulx Family Mortuary.

