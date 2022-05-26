 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Comstock — George A., 76, of Castle Rock, died May 23 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Jessen — Tony W., 50, of Longview, died May 17 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

