Death Notices
Death Notices

Briggs — Frances C., 83, of Vancouver, died Aug 5 at the Adult Elder Care in Vancouver. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Burchett — Charles D, 73 of Woodland, died July 2 at home. Woodland Funeral Home

Chamberlain — Pamela Ann, 66, of Longview, died Aug. 9 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Mask — Doris Loouise, 87, of Longview, died Aug 9 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Roth — Jon Kevin, 68, of Longview, died Aug 8 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Steiner — Edward Loren, 61, of Longview, died on Aug 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

