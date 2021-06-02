Armstrong — Cynthia Lee, 68, of Kelso died May 22, 2021, in Kelso. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Becerra — Beverly J., 56, of Kelso died June 1, 2021, at Community Home Health & Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Esparzo — John, 97, of Longview died May 30, 2021, at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Hayes — Jack W., 86, of Castle Rock died June 1, 2021, at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Service.

Setters — William Henery, 85, of Longview died May 14, 2021, in Longview. Hubbard Funeral Home.