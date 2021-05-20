 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Adair — Gary Lester, 76, of Longview, died on May 18, 2021, at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Payne — Russell S., 94, of Mt. Jefferson died on May 17, 2021, at the Woodland Care Center. Woodland Funeral Home.

