Death Notices

Cameron — Tiler Laurene, 69, of Longview, died May 16. Columbia Funeral Service.

Elliott — Floyd Barnett, 89, of Longview, died May 16 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Woods — Robin M., 49, of Castle Rock, died May 14 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

