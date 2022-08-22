 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Goodwin — William Harvey, 88, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 19. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Henderson — Arthur Harold, 85, of Kelso, died Aug. 19 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Shepherd — Nadine, 86, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, died Aug. 19 in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Stop spam text messages for good with these tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News