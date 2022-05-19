 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Burgy — Rodney Alan, 73, of Castle Rock, died May 11 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Hitch — Patricia Grace, 89, of Oak Harbor, died May 15 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Toms — Donna J., 88, of Longview, died May 16 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.

