Ashe - Denver Lee, 84, of Longview, Wash., passed away on December 19,2020 at his sons home in Moses Lake, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Cooper - Annie Florence, 90, of Vancouver, Wash., passed away on December 31, 2020 in hospice at the Ashley Hampton Inn in Vancouver, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Smith - Delores Eleanor, 90, of Longview, Wash., passed away December 30, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Williams - "Randy" George Randall, Jr., 77, of Rainier, Ore., passed away December 25, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.