Armstrong- Dorothy Bernice, 95, of Rainier, Ore., passed away on December 18, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Dove- Ronald Alvin, 65, of Kelso passed away on November 17, 2022 in Kelso. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

Magnuson Reilly- Sherry Katherine, 46, of Kelso passed away on December 15, 2022 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service

McGee- Robert C., 78, of Longview passed away on December 14, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Repp- Vernie Helen, 70, of Longview passed away on December 13, 2022 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery