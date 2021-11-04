Armstrong — Jody Allan, 60, of Battle Ground, died Oct. 30 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Case — Carol L., 77, of Port Angeles, died Nov. 2 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Hammer — Alice Gearldine, 88, of Longview, died Oct. 26 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Hochstetler — Vernon G., 74, of St. Helens, died Nov. 2 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Johnson — Kristina Marie, 56, of Longview, died Oct. 24 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Jones-Strode — Patricia A., 93, of Kelso, died Nov. 1 at an adult family home in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.