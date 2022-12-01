Death Notices:

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hopper- Linda Faye, 71, of Kelso, WA passed on November 26, 2022 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel

Martelle- Jeff Alan, 59, of Longview, WA passed away on November 28, 2022 at an adult care facility in Battle Ground, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

