Death Notices

Longmire — Laura, 72, of Kalama, died Oct. 29. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

McNutt — Susan Diane, 59, of Salkum, Washington, died Oct. 24 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Miller — Mary Helen, 76, of Longview, died Oct. 28 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

