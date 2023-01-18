 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Galivan- Robert Edward, 93, of Longview passed away on January 15, 2023 at Canturbury Inn. Steele Chapel

Henderson- Thomas Lee, 86, of Longview passed away on January 12, 2023 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

Mobley- Debra Gail, 66, of Kelso passed away January 17, 2023 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Mullenix- Paul Douglas, 66, of Longview passed away on January 12, 2023 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel

