Death Notices

Ferrell — Gordon Clifford, 94, of Longview, died Aug. 31 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Robins — Amanda Lee, 34, of Longview, died Aug. 30. Columbia Funeral Service.

Wilson — Cherry E., 90, of Longview, died July 30. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

