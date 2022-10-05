 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Barnett — Bonnie E., 98, of Longview, died Sept. 28 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Holt — Mark D., 61, of Yakima, died Sept. 20 in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

