Bush — Dorothy Jean, 95, of Vancouver, died Jan. 23 at Discovery Nursing and Rehab of Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Graham — David Michael, 65, of Kelso, died Jan. 14 at a family member's home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

LaBerge — Rosemary, 96, of Longview, died Jan. 26 at an adult care home in Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Tan — Sangvar, 59, of Longview, died Jan. 24 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.