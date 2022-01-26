 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Bush — Dorothy Jean, 95, of Vancouver, died Jan. 23 at Discovery Nursing and Rehab of Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Graham — David Michael, 65, of Kelso, died Jan. 14 at a family member's home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

LaBerge — Rosemary, 96, of Longview, died Jan. 26 at an adult care home in Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tan — Sangvar, 59, of Longview, died Jan. 24 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dating etiquette has changed since the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News