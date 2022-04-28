 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Nyitrai — Katalin, 80 of Longview, died April 28 in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Wharton — Patsy Ruth, 89, of Longview, died April 23 at a Longview adult care facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News