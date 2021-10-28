 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Cole — Judy M., 66, of Kelso, died Oct. 15 at home.  Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Rauth — Charles Edward Jr., 77, of Longview, died Oct. 26 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

