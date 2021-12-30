 Skip to main content
Geier — Frances H., 89, of Longview, died Dec. 22 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Hooper — William H., 85, of Castle Rock, died Dec. 26 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Turner — Elinor "Jean," 99, of Longview, died Dec. 23 at the Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

