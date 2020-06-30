× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beck - Regina May, 69, of Kelso, died June 27, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Day - Maryetta, 65, of Longview, died June 28, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Edwards - John, 60, of Clatskanie OR, died May 2, 2020 in Clatskanie OR. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Grendahl - Reuben, 94, of Longview, died June 29, 2020 at his son's home. Steele Chapel.

O'Neill - Devon, 69, of Longview, died June 26, 2020 in Seattle at Swedish Hospital. Steele Chapel.

Raappana - Darlene Kay, 74 of Longview, died June 28, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.